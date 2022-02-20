-$0.17 EPS Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vaxart by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,787 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vaxart by 66.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,374. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $596.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

