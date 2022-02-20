$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($0.02). Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 724,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,442. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

