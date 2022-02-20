$0.36 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.42. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 378,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,093. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -201.07 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

