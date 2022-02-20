-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.47). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immuneering.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth $5,077,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

