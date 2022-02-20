-$0.59 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.62). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,093,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,918,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 2,759,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

