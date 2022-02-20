$0.90 EPS Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.93. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

