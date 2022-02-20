$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. 1,389,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

