$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.
MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. 1,389,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $53.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
