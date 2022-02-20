$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

DLR stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.20. 3,174,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.46. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

