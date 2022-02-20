$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE:XYL opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

