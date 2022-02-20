$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.53.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.31. The company had a trading volume of 844,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,068. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day moving average of $189.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $34,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

