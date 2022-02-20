$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.