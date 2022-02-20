132,548 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $16.58 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Several brokerages have commented on FIGS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

