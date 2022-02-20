132,834 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $477,000.

Shares of SCOB opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

