17,154 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.41 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

