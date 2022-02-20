19,134 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $15.36 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

Several research firms have commented on PLBY. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

