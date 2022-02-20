$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.44. 2,705,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,531. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.