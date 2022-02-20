$203.62 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report $203.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.55 million to $204.90 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $177.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $774.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $773.76 million to $776.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $783.55 million, with estimates ranging from $771.30 million to $804.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

TLYS opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $397.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

