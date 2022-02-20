21,088 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,000. Tesla makes up 1.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $19.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $856.98. 22,773,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,647,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $980.45 and a 200 day moving average of $916.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

