$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce $22.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.57 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $88.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $89.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.20 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

