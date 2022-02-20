22,490 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

MCD opened at $250.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average of $250.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

