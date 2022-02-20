232,000 Shares in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Acquired by ACT Capital L.L.C.

ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.76% of Akerna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Akerna by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

KERN opened at $1.27 on Friday. Akerna Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

