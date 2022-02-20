23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $4.71

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.71, but opened at 4.86. 23andMe shares last traded at 4.58, with a volume of 9,941 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.99.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,776,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.