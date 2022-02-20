23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) vs. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Critical Survey

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get 23andMe alerts:

This table compares 23andMe and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe N/A -29.55% -14.13% InflaRx N/A -36.94% -33.68%

23andMe has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 23andMe and InflaRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe N/A N/A $23.30 million N/A N/A InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.32) -2.36

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 23andMe and InflaRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50 InflaRx 1 0 3 1 2.80

23andMe presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.44%. InflaRx has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 217.31%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than 23andMe.

Summary

InflaRx beats 23andMe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.