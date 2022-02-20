247,800 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 247,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

