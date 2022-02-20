250,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 233,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

