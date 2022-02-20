27,119 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 384,096 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RKT opened at $12.55 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

