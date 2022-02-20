$286.43 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $286.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Navient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Navient by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

