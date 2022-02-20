$297.57 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $297.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.29 million. NuVasive reported sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. 456,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

