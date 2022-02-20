3,553 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $3,388,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 92.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 28,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Shares of RARE opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $149.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

