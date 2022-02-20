40,178 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

WWW stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.