$428.29 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report $428.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.85 million. Seagen posted sales of $331.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Seagen stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.26. 1,459,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,964. Seagen has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.12.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

