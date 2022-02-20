45,927 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,304. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
