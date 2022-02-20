48,083 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of FB stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.72 and a 200 day moving average of $330.62. The stock has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.18 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

