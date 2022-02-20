$5.89 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $5.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $18.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $23.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

