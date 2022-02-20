50,244 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $236,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $2,848,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 269.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,312 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 407.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 132,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 76.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 168,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

