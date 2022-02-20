$522.10 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $522.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.40 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

NYSE ARGO opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

