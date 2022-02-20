$568.60 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $568.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.20 million and the lowest is $567.00 million. Belden reported sales of $536.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 252,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,473. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Belden by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

