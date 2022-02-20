$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce $7.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.84. 6,691,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $195.79 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.