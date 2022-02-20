$700.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $700.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.50 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $627.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,601 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after buying an additional 448,869 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $15,621,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 197,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,964. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.