$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

AAL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,384,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,878,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

