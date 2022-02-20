8,516 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 710,720 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 377,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CERE stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.