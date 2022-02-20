$853.52 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post $853.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $667.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.92. 2,250,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,364. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.77.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $13,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,694 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 463.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 670,144 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

