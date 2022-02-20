987,700 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 987,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 126.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 371.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

