$99.63 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.54 million to $104.24 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $360.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

TNP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

