9F (NASDAQ:JFU) vs. LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head to Head Survey

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get 9F alerts:

This table compares 9F and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America 917.50% -25.86% -25.08%

0.6% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9F and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $192.49 million 1.25 -$346.19 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $1.26 million 32.72 -$4.04 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 9F.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 9F and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

9F has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LM Funding America beats 9F on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.