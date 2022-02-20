A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.09

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.09 and traded as high as C$40.84. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$40.75, with a volume of 30,589 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$594.38 million and a PE ratio of 22.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.82.

Get A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.