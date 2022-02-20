ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

