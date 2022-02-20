Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 987,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 119,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 120,071 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 199,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 562,418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 865,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 41,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.62 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

