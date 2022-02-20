ACT Capital L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Matterport makes up about 0.8% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

