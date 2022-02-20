ACT Capital L.L.C. Boosts Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. iCAD comprises about 1.3% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.89% of iCAD worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

ICAD stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.16. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.